Demitra Mimi Roche, 'Bad Girls Club' star, dies at 34

Demitra Roche, known as Mimi, reported died on Wednesday at the age of 34.

Her death was announced by record producer Vince 'Valholla' Eyma, founder of Valholla Entertainment. Roche's cause of death is not immediately clear.

Roche was best known for her stint on Oxygen's Bad Girls Club in 2012's season eight. While on the reality show she was known as 'The Miami Maverick.'

Eyma wrote: 'I'm at a loss for words. Don't know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across.' In 2011, Roche served as vice president of A&R for Valholla Entertainment.

The producer went on to remember her as a 'big dreamer.'

"She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I'm thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones."

"There's probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul," Valholla added.

Roche made it to the end of The Bad Girls Club's eighth season, after voluntarily leaving in the ninth episode and returning in the tenth.

She has been working in human resources at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek since 2018, according to her LinkedIn page and was studying for her bachelor's degree in business administration at Broward College.

On July 13, she shared her last tweet, directing followers to a petition for essential workers to get a stimulus benefits and described it as 'close to [her] heart.'