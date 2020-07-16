Amal Clooney to be honoured with 2020 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award

Amal Clooney will be honoured with 2020 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award, by Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) for her extraordinary and sustained achievement in the cause of press freedom.

Clooney who specializes in public international law, international criminal law, and human rights, has represented clients before courts such as the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights. She also provides advice to governments and individuals on legal issues in her areas of expertise.

She is a member of the UK’s team of experts on preventing sexual violence in conflict zones, and she is on the UK attorney general’s expert panel on public international law.



Being a staunch advocate for press freedom and the rights of journalists, Clooney has served as international counsel for Reuters and the media organization’s journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were arrested in Myanmar in December 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison under the country’s Official Secrets Act for their reporting on crimes committed against the Rohingya by Myanmar forces.

She has worked with CPJ on the journalists’ case and, together with Reuters and CPJ, advocated on behalf of the Reuters reporters and other journalists imprisoned around the world at the United Nations.

In her remarks at the UN, she called the journalists’ convictions and sentence a 'travesty of justice' and outlined their defense case. In May 2019, the two journalists were freed.

In recognition of her tremendous efforts towards the freedom of press, CPJ is awarding Clooney the highly prestigious award.

She has been a strong supporter of CPJ’s advocacy in recent years and has taken up the call for governments to provide emergency visas to journalists in distress. She is currently representing Maria Ressa, CPJ’s 2018 Gwen Ifill award winner, who has been convicted of cyber libel, a criminal offense, in the Philippines.

