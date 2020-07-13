Ehsan Mani says India-Pakistan bilateral series good for international cricket

PCB has "issues" with the BCCI, says Ehsan Mani. — PCB/Files

Chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani said that a bilateral series between Pakistan and India could be useful for international cricket.

The PCB chairperson, in an interview with Cricbuzz, said that the two neighbours are not playing any matches except in Asian Cricket Council and International Cricket Council events.



"Pakistan-India matches are the most-watched cricket matches in the world[...] It is good for the health of global cricket that we play against each other, however, in our planning we do not take into account any bilateral series against India," he was quoted as saying by the website.

Speaking on the suspension of the Asia Cup, he said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had decided that the latter would host the next tournament as it would be in "a better position" as compared to other countries in the region due to coronavirus.

"The financial impact on Pakistan is minimal; the importance of the Asia Cup is that it generates funds for the development of the emerging cricket nations in Asia. There is [a] complete consensus within ACC on the timing of the Asia Cup," Mani said.

Talking about PCB's relations with BCCI, he said that the PCB has "issues" with the latter but "I do not have a fear that some countries will put their interests ahead of what is good for the game as a whole."

"We all owe a duty of care to the global game and the well-being of world cricket and not put our short term interests before it," Mani added.