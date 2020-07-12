Priyanka Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photo on her brother’s birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an unseen childhood photo with brother Siddharth Chopra and extended love and wishes to him on his 31st birthday.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared the sweet photo with heart emojis.

She wrote, “I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother ... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me.”

“Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you,” the actress further said.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

PeeCee is seven years older to brother Siddharth Chopra and she will celebrate her birthday on July 18.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas in US.

