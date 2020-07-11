PSL 2020: PCB to begin refund of tickets from July 13

In the first phase, the refunds will be made for qualifier, eliminator and final matches-- File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will begin refunding tickets of those matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 that were either not played or played without fans behind closed doors.

The PCB issued details of the two-tiered refund process on Saturday, saying that the first phase will begin from July 13.

The cricket board said the refunds will be given for 10 matches, of which half were played without the fans due to rain and as many due to Covid-19.

In the first phase, the refunds will be made for qualifier, eliminator and final matches.

The first phase will run until August 5, while the second one will begin from August 6 until August 29.

PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed said that the refunds took a while to take place as the board was ascertaining the situation arising out of the virus pandemic.

Naveed urged consumers to follow SOPs while visiting the courier company's designated branches to get their refunds.

The official expressed hope that the remaining matches of the franchise will be rescheduled in the second half of the 2020.

On March 17, the PCB had announced it is postponing the remaining matches of the PSL. The knockout matches and final of PSL were scheduled to be played in Lahore before they were called off.

The PCB plans to stage the remainder of the tournament later this year, ideally in the October-November window and especially if the T20 World Cup gets scrapped.