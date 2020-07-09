Demi Lovato on Disney playing a part in fueling her opioid addiction and eating disorder

Demi Lovato called out Disney in her latest interview by opening up on the normalized culture of eating disorders.

The singer revealed that she decided to call it quits with Disney Channel after she checked out of a rehab in 2010.

In an interview with Bustle, the 27-year-old Skyscraper crooner detailed her struggle with eating disorders even before she got famous and it wasn’t until she entered the industry that she realized that culture was ‘terrifyingly normalized.’

“I kind of looked around and had a moment where I was like, ‘Wow. This is so terrifyingly normalized,'” she said as she recalled how every year on her birthday, instead of a cake she was given a “watermelon with fat-free whipped cream.”

“I came out of the experience with the choice of talking about my struggles or my journey with the possibility of helping people, or keeping my mouth shut and going back to Disney Channel. And I was like that doesn’t feel authentic to me,” she said, adding: “So I chose to tell my story.”

Lovato’s eating disorder led to her opioid addiction escalating which eventually led to an overdose in 2018 driving her towards rehab once again.

Talking about her journey of trying to reinvent herself and being in a better place than before, Lovato said: “I want a career that has nothing to do with my body. I want it to be about my music and my lyrics and my message. And I want a long-lasting career that I don’t have to change myself for.”

“Music brought me so much joy when I was younger, and I lost that joy throughout the hustle and bustle of the music industry. I got miserable. And I don’t ever want it to be like that again,” she added.