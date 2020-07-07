Shia LaBeouf called out over 'brownface' in upcoming film 'The Tax Collector'

Social media users were up in arms about Shia LaBeouf doing a brownface to look like a Hispanic crime boss

As talk of racism around the globe takes the spotlight, Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been accused of appearing in brownface for his upcoming film The Tax Collector.

The Terminator actor, who plays a gangster in the film was called out shortly after the trailer was dropped for the upcoming David Ayer-directorial.

One Twitter user wrote: “It’s so sad we don’t have enough Chicano actors who were in the gang life for roles like this. Thank God for that little white boy stepping in and saving the day.”

“Oh hey, another movie w/ Latinos and Blacks in glorified gang culture on steroids that reinforces stereotypes & fears for white folks & promotes the cop mentality that ‘it’s a battlefield out there.’ Sigh…..Hollywood, come on. We don’t need this right now,” added another.

“Shia Labouf in a new movie and I’m really hoping he’s not playing brownface,” a third chimed in.

The controversy pushed director David Ayer into issuing a statement in response to a user’s request for clarification on LaBeouf’s character: “Really important answer – Shia is playing a whiteboy who grew up in the hood. This is a Jewish dude playing a white character. Also the only white dude in the movie.”

He further clarified that he too, had grown up under similar circumstances: “I grew up hood and I’m a whiteboy. Chicano culture is inclusive – I’ve seen whiteys, Asians, Blacks, Filipinos all putting in work for the hood. It’s part of street culture.”

To another tweet, Ayer iterated that he had cautiously and thoroughly researched on the culture before filming.