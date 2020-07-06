Harry, Meghan Markle’s American dream faces another hurdle over US citizenship

Harry and Meghan have for now put their plans of launching themselves in the US on ice

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have seemingly escaped for a better life across the pond in California but their troubles appear to be far from over.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex jump through hoops to reach their American dream, it seems they might have to put a pause on their plans as Harry’s citizenship has for now been stalled.

It has been reported that the couple have for now put their plans of launching themselves in the US on ice after the coronavirus pandemic threw their lives in disarray.

According to a royal source cited by the Times, “The duke has not made an application for dual citizenship and I don’t think he will apply for a green card at any point.”

If Harry files an application for a US citizenship, he might have to renounce his titles while also getting coerced into US taxation over his earnings.

It also remains unclear whether the duke was allotted a special or a diplomatic visa or if he has been living in the US under the 90-day visa waiver programme for Britons.