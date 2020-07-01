Maroon 5 ‘devastated’ after bassist Mickey Madden gets arrested over abuse claims

Maroon 5 ‘devastated’ after bassist Mickey Madden is arrested over abuse claims

Globally acclaimed band Maroon 5's bassist Mickey Madden was arrested on Saturday in Los Angeles over claims of domestic abuse.

As reported by Page Six, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the musician was taken into custody under California penal code 273.5(a) for purposely inflicting “traumatic” injury on a partner or cohabitant.

Madden, 41, posted bail at $50,000, while the identity of the alleged victim has yet to be clarified.

Maroon 5’s spokesperson told Page Six, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously.

“For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

Madden was earlier also sent behind bars in 2016 on cocaine charges. He accepted a conditional dismissal offer in exchange for a day of community service.