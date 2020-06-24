Meghan Markle biography aiming to dispel notions about 'world's most misrepresented woman'

A 'pioneering' biography on Meghan Markle has vowed to 'set the record straight' on why 'the most charismatic member of the Royal Family' has been 'so upset.'

Penned by Sean Smith, who has earlier written books on Kate Middleton, Ed Sheeran and other celebs, the book is titled Meghan: Misunderstood, and will be launched in November.

According to Smith, he decided to write a book on Meghan after watching the explosive ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, which aired last year, following which he 'immediately wanted to know how it had come to this'.

The book aims to 'pull no punches' in it's exploration of Meghan Markle's, life in the royal family, calling her 'the most talked about, unfairly vilified and misrepresented woman in the world.'

It also divulges details on how the Duchess of Sussex had an 'extraordinarily accomplished life' before marrying Prince Harry,' according to a press release on the Harpers Collins website.

The release added, "Theirs was a story that the screenwriters of Hollywood – where Meghan had made her name – could scarcely have imagined."

The book goes on narrate a 'remarkable and powerful story of this self-made, intelligent American woman with a strong social conscience.'

In the mentioned ITV interview, Meghan spoke about how she was warned against marrying Prince Harry because of the undying media scrutiny surrounding her.

The Duchess told of the unbearable pressure of life in the spotlight, saying she had 'no idea' of the struggles she would deal with as a member of The Firm.

She revealed, during a candid interview for an ITV documentary later on, that her friends warned her not to marry Harry because the media focus would 'destroy your life', admitting that since the wedding and during her pregnancy she felt 'vulnerable.'