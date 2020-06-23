Sources claim Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are expecting a child once more?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be making headlines once more due to a report regarding her possible pregnancy floating around.

According to sources close to New Idea, Meghan has been expecting since Archie’s birthday video was uploaded, "She’s made sure to keep her stomach hidden as far back as May when she wore a loose denim shirt and plopped baby Archie on her lap to film his 1st birthday video."

The insider also claims, "She has admitted they’ve been trying and ideally wanted another baby close in age to their son. Meghan and Harry have everything crossed for a little girl to complete their family, and sooner rather than later.

"Meghan likes the idea of announcing any baby news to the world all at the same time – after telling her mother [Doria Ragland] in person, of course.

"She knows exactly how that will look, having the Queen and two future kings finding out about it at the same time as an ordinary person, and that’s exactly how she likes it. It will be the ultimate message to the royal institution that they plan on living very much outside of its rules and regulations."