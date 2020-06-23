Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart deny sexual assault allegations against 'Riverdale' co-stars

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart came forth dismissing all allegations of sexual assault levelled against them and other Riverdale co-stars.

Taking to Twitter, Sprouse said, "Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it.”

The actor denied any and all 'false accusations' made, stating they do 'tremendous damage' to victims of 'actual assault.'

“Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue,” Sprouse continued. “This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”

On Sunday, a woman named Victoria claimed Sprouse became 'aggressive' when they got back to his room after a party at his NYU dorm in 2013.

“He then pushed me on the bed and put his hands under my shirt and started fondling my breasts I told him multiple times to stop, he wouldn’t listen,” she revealed. “By then I’m in tears and gagging from the alcohol smell on his breath. With me still saying no he proceeds to undo my pants. After he was done he told me to leave.”

After allegations against Sprouse surfaced, Lili Reinhart tweeted, "I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.”

The actress added, “We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

The allegations made against some celebrities, including Justin Bieber, came after a woman accused Ansel Elgort of The Fault in our Stars fame of sexually assaulting her in 2014 when she was 17.