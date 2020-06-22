Priyanka Chopra celebrates Malala's achievement with heartfelt picture

The world is congratulating Pakistani Nobel Prize Laureate and female education activist Malala Yousafzai for completing her Oxford University exams.



Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, celebrated the 22-year-old's achievement with an adorable picture on social media.



The actress, posting a candid picture of herself with Malala, wrote a heartwarming message: "Happy Graduation, @malala! Your philosophy, Politics and Economics degree from Oxford is such an incredible achievement. I'm so proud!”

Priyanka, who has always shown her support for social causes, has proved time and again that she is not just a glamorous diva but also a woman of substance. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the film 'The Sky Is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar.

At 17 years of age, the human rights campaigner went on to become the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize.



Malala pursed politics, philosophy, and economics at Oxford University. She took to Twitter to share her excitement, posting a happy picture with her family, cutting a cake.

"Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep," she wrote.

On Sunday, Malala shared another tweet, saying: "I collected all my belongings from my college @lmhoxford today. I will miss you forever Ox."