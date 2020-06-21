Prince William and Harry's relationship to undergo scrutiny in new book 'Battle of Brothers'

Prince William and Prince Harry's unique and complex relationship will go under the scanner in the forthcoming book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — the Friendship and the Feuds, penned by biographer Robert Lacey.

The book will "address the unique and complex relationship at the heart of the royal family’s recent woes," according to a press release as reported by by PEOPLE on Saturday.

According to the book's synopsis, "Much reported on but little understood, Diana’s boys have lived under constant scrutiny since birth. Raised to be the closest of brothers, the last 18 months has seen a devastating breakdown of their once unbreakable bond."

"With an unrivalled knowledge of court life and access to impeccable sources, Robert Lacey investigates the untold reality of the brothers’ relationship, explaining what happened when two sons were raised for vastly different futures and showing how the seeds of damage were sown as their parents’ marriage unravelled," it added.



The book will also divulge details on how the brothers' relationship has been changed with time because of their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

As per Lacey, “These two brothers — once inseparable and now separated by much more than mere distance — have been acting out the contradictions that go back into their childhoods and even before that: into their parents’ ill-fated marriage,” he continued. "We have seen conflicts between heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family — but nothing so profound as this.”

The book will also delve into the reason behind Meghan and Harry's decision of stepping away from the British royal family.