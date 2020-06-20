close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
Ayeza Khan shares more adorable photos from ‘Mehar Posh’

Ayeza Khan shares more adorable photos from ‘Mehar Posh’

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan on Saturday shared some behind the scenes adorable photos from the sets of her hit drama serial Mehar Posh.

Mehru and Shajahan

Ayeza Khan looked nothing short of a vision in the latest photos.

The dazzling pictures have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Mehar posh ️

Mehar Posh, a romantic drama serial featuring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, has broken all the previous records of Pakistani drama history after it was premiered on Geo Entertainment in April.

Ayeza is essaying the role of Mehru and Danish is playing Shahjahan in Mehar Posh.

