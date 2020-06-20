'Prince Harry would still be in the UK if demanding Meghan Markle wasn't his wife'

Prince Harry is 'desperate' to make his marriage with Meghan Markle work and would do anything that she demands, according to royal expert Lady Colin Campbell.

As written by Lady C in her new book Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, Harry would still be in the royal family if he had married a woman who was ‘less demanding’ than Meghan.

"I think Prince Harry is desperately hooked on Meghan, I think he is desperate for his relationship to work with her," she told the Daily Star.

"He is desperate to do anything to keep her happy. This isn’t just my opinion, but the opinion of people that know them very well, who are very concerned.

"Had Prince Harry been married to a less demanding and more accommodating, and a more flexible woman, none of this would be happening.

"Nobody I have spoken to believes for a second, that Prince Harry would be on the path that he is on if Meghan was not his wife. He is definitely influenced by her wants and needs," the royal expert went on to add.

On the other hand, another royal insider earlier revealed that although Harry is slowly adjusting to his life in LA, he is yearning to go back to the UK.

According to the source, he feels that Los Angeles is ‘elitist’ and he is struggling to adjust.

"Part of him is already yearning to come home," it said.

"There is no opportunity to really make a difference where he is now. Being in Hollywood may be where the work is but it has an elitist feel, especially during the crisis."