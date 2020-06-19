In first face-to-face engagement since lockdown, Kate Middleton backs business

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton expressed their support for businesses.

Queen Elizabeth also praised firms for their response “at a time of great difficulty”, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As many organisations around the country are reopening, I send my warmest best wishes and support to business communities throughout the United Kingdom, Commonwealth and across the world,” Queen Elizabeth said in a message to the British Chambers of Commerce of which she is patron.

In her first face-to-face engagement since the lockdown, Kate chatted to customers and filled up a shopping cart with plants at the garden centre, revealing that her three children had been growing tomato plants at their nearby home.

“When we do our food shopping we notice that everyone keeps their head down and it’s hard for that social interaction,” she said.

“At a time of great difficulty for many, it is heart-warming to see the civic response and generosity of so many businesses, small and large, to the challenges posed, whether supporting the health sector or vulnerable communities.”

To show their support, William and Kate separately visited bakers and a garden centre in Kings Lynn in eastern England to see how they had coped.