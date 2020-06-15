Prince William encourages athletes to open up about their mental well-being

Prince William stressed on the importance of the idea within the world of sports that supports mental health /File photo

Prince William has been stressing on the significance of taking care of one’s mental health during the coronavirus crisis.

The Duke of Cambridge had recently been part of a call-in round-table discussion where he urged athletes to keep their mental stability in check.

The discussion was attended by a number of notable athletes as well as the Secretary of State for Digital Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden.

During the sessions, Prince William laid emphasis on the importance of a widespread idea within the world of sports that supports mental health of the players. He also detailed his campaign called Heads Up which focuses on the same subject and was also promoted all through the sports season.

“Through the Heads Up campaign, the football community has come together to do its part in driving lasting change by encouraging people to open up about their mental well-being, at the same time as embedding a mentally healthy culture across the sport,” he said.

“I believe that there is more we can do collectively to ensure this is replicated across all of sport. And that is why I am so happy to be here with you all to discuss how we can make that a reality,” he went on to say.

“We have a unique opportunity to use the tragedy of the pandemic to bring about positive change. As the sporting world begins to return it is vital that we talk about the mental well-being of our sportspeople and fans,” he added.