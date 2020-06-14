Sushant Singh Rajput's last Instagram post talked about a 'fleeting life'

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput a week before his death on Sunday, had remembered his mother in a throwback post.

The Instagram shot, which also happens to be the last one of his official account, has caught the attention of fans as he speaks about “fleeting life” while remembering his late mother.

“Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...” he had said in the caption.

His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had also reacted to the post by dropping hearts in the comments underneath the photo.



The heartbreaking Instagram post left his fans shattered as they remembered the actor’s wit, charm and brilliance on screens which catapulted him to the top tier in Bollywood.