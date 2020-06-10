Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shifting their focus' from coronavirus to BLM charities

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after giving support to coronavirus-related charities will now be stressing on BLM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been extending support to a number of charities even after their exit from the British royal family.

And with the surge of racial tensions in the United States, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be shifting their focus towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the couple after giving support to coronavirus-related charities will now be stressing more on organizations helping America’s black community.

“The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. And I understand that this is going to be an area where we're going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest,” Nicholl said.

She further said the two coming from different backgrounds had a varying perspective about the Black Lives Matter movement but had tried to “keep abreast.”

Nicholl further claimed that the duchess is “passionate” about BLM and also considers herself as someone people look up to. “She believes that there is an expectation on her to address what's going on and to [show] support. And that is what they're doing.”