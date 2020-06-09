Mark Wahlberg’s history of racial crimes resurfaces after George Floyd tribute

And after Mark Walhberg posted a tribute for George Floyd, many were quick to remind him of his ‘hypocrisy’

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has a longstanding history of hate crimes that many have still not forgotten.

And after he posted a tribute for George Floyd, many were quick to remind him of his ‘hypocrisy’ as he too, had once been guilty of numerous, extreme racial crimes.

Walberg wrote, alongside a picture of Floyd: “The murder of George Floyd is heartbreaking. We must all work together to fix this problem. I’m praying for all of us. God bless. #blacklivesmatter.”

Social media soon dug out his past criminal records to shut him down.



Back in 1986, Walberg, then-aged 15, had abused three black children along with his three friends, pelting rocks at them while yelling: “kill the [expletive].” The altercation as brought to an end through the intervention of an ambulance driver.

Walberg had also been found harassing a group of African-American kids at a beach, while asking other white men to join him in physically hurting them.

He had also violated the civil rights of his victims after which a civil rights injunction was issued against him. After two years, Walhberg was found assaulting two Vietnamese men and later describing them by using racial slurs.

The actor was sentenced to two years in prison after he was charged with attempted murder but he pleaded guilty to felony assault. He, however, was out of jail in 45 days, long before the end of his sentence.

For his second attack in 2014, he sought a pardon to have the act scratched from his criminal record, claiming: “I am deeply sorry for the actions that I took on the night of April 8, 1988, as well as for any lasting damage that I may have caused the victims. Since that time, I have dedicated myself to becoming a better person and citizen so that I can be a role model to my children and others.”

Talking to Associated Press, Walberg said back then: “I have apologised, many times. The first opportunity I had to apologise was right there in court when all the dust had settled and I was getting shackled and taken away, and making sure I paid my debt to society and continue to try and do things that make up for the mistakes that I’ve made.”

Last month, the actor had been ensnared in yet another controversy after he decided to use taxpayer’s cash to pay his furloughed staff working at his London restaurant.

Despite having a net worth of £240million, the actor furloughed his Wahlburgers staff located at Covent Garden in London and paid them through the taxpayer's money.

Wahlberg decided to make use of the UK government’s furlough scheme to pay employees in his restaurant, which he opened last year with brothers Paul, who is a chef, and Donnie, an actor.

“Mark’s decision to not personally bail out his staff has raised eyebrows, especially given how much he’s worth,” said a source cited by The Sun.

“A lot of the staff wondered if he’d help top up their wage packets but that hasn’t happened either,” the insider added.

“Everyone is grateful they’re getting a salary as obviously this is a difficult time. But when other stars like Ed Sheeran are helping out their staff using their own wealth it looks pretty bad.”