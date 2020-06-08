'Friends' creator Marta Kauffman in tears for not making the show diverse enough

Marta Kauffman addressed the issue, admitting that she had done little to bring more diversity

The iconic nineties sitcom Friends has been loved far and wide over the past decades.

However, since a few years, the show has been facing quite a lot of criticism over its all-white cast and the lack of diversity shown by the creators.

And as America currently marches the streets against racial injustices, creator of the hit show Marta Kauffman addressed the issue, admitting that she had done little to bring more diversity on to the screens.

During an ATX TV panel, the showrunner was in tears for not having made different decisions through the course of her productions.

“I wish I knew then what I know today. Sorry, I just wish I knew then what I know now. I would’ve made very different decisions,” she said.

“I mean we’ve always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn’t do enough and now all I can think about is what can I do? What can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way?”

“And that’s something I not only wish I knew when I started showrunning, but I wish I knew all the way up through last year,” she added.

David Schwimmer who plays Ross Gellar on Friends was asked address the show’s lack of diversity earlier this year during an interview with The Guardian: “I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color.”