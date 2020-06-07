Kanye West pretended to support Trump to benefit black people

Kanye West was denounced for voicing support for Donald Trump in 2018.

He went on to call Trump his brother and even posted a photo wearing a MAGA (Make American Great Again) hat.

At the time, he said former President George W. Bush didn't care about black people.

Amid the protests against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, new reports claim that Kanye West faked his support to the Republican leave to benefit Black Americans.

A report in Ace Showbiz said Kanye had been wearing the MAGA hat in order to get people out of jails.

According to the report, the rapper GLC, who is signed to Kanye's G.O.O.D music label, said last year on "The Red Pill Podcast with Van Lathan" that the rapper gave him the boxes of MAGA hats and told him "I'm never wearing these again".

“Bro, I’m just telling’ you that we got that amazing woman out of jail in Florida, right?

"...We didn’t really get to have that meeting until I put the hat on. So he lookin’ at like it as, more so, ‘OK, I wear the hat, I get the stones thrown at me, I’ll have people hating me, but people gonna get free,” GLC recalled Kanye West as saying.