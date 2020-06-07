Lord Choudrey asks UK govt to consider life assurance scheme for minority frontline workers

Lord Zameer Choudrey has appealed to the British government to consider Black, Asian, Minority and Ethnic (BAME) community members members for a life assurance scheme as they have been disproportionately affected by the contagious coronavirus across Britain.

Taking part in a debate at the House of Lords, Lord Choudrey described how people from the BAME communities have been affected during the last four months and how the risk factors from the deadly disease would increase in the coming months.

Stressing that one of the reasons for the disproportionate impact on the BAME community was the nature of the work they perform in the food retail, healthcare and transport sectors, Choudrey lamented that a large numbers of such individuals are not covered by the government life assurance scheme.

Whilst applauding the role the BAME community in performing valiantly amidst the current pandemic, Lord Choudrey urged the government to consider additional financial support for these individuals.

“The government has already categorised them as essential workers, therefore, the government should consider including them in the insurance schemes," he said.

"I believe that when we look back on this episode in years to come, this will be an area that will be under the microscope. If it is economically viable to undertake this, I’m sure this will be well-received,” he added.



