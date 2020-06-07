Justin Bieber vows to use his social media platform to speak up about racial injustice

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has vowed to use his social media platform to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change as the black lives matter protests continue in US.



The Sorry, who has been raising the voice for justice for black community, turned to Instagram and wrote, “I am inspired by black culture.”

“I have benefited off of black culture,” he further said and added “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have been influenced by black culture.”

"I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change.”



Earlier, the singer urged fans to donate to Breonna Taylor’s family and sign petition to celebrate her 27th birthday.

He shared a throwback photo of slain Breonna Taylor and described how to celebrate her birthday.

He wrote to sign petition, donate with you can to Breonna’s family, call KY attorney general and tell him your birthday wish for Breonna is that justice brought to her and her family and these officers to be arrested.

