close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 7, 2020

Justin Bieber vows to use his social media platform to speak up about racial injustice

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 07, 2020
Justin Bieber vows to use his social media platform to speak up about racial injustice

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has vowed to use his social media platform to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change as the black lives matter protests continue in US.

The Sorry, who has been raising the voice for justice for black community, turned to Instagram and wrote, “I am inspired by black culture.”

“I have benefited off of black culture,” he further said and added “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have been influenced by black culture.”

"I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change.”

Earlier, the singer urged fans to donate to Breonna Taylor’s family and sign petition to celebrate her 27th birthday.

He shared a throwback photo of slain Breonna Taylor and described how to celebrate her birthday.

He wrote to sign petition, donate with you can to Breonna’s family, call KY attorney general and tell him your birthday wish for Breonna is that justice brought to her and her family and these officers to be arrested.

Latest News

More From Entertainment