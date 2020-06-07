Prince Charles, Camilla Parker's 'haunted' love nest up for sale at a shocking price

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker's 'haunted' love nest up for sale at shocking price

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's former love pad is up for grabs at an unbelievably low cost of just $4 million.

The royal estate is dubbed as 'haunted' and is said to have been the place where Charles later wooed Camilla Parker Bowles.

According to Page Six, Bolehyde Manor, was previously home to Camilla, now Duchess of Cornwall and her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles in Allington, Wiltshire.

It features eight bedrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a treehouse, guest lodging, staff cottages, a stable and 80 acres of farmland.

The 700-year-old house, built during the reign of Edward I, is where Diana and Charles got close to each other, before the prince asked her to marry him, under the eye of his former flame Camilla (who was then married to Andrew).

The house is said to be haunted and as per Daily Mail, Camilla’s biographer, Penny Junor, said that the Duchess “would become aware of its presence when she was watching television and the ghost would sit beside her and change the channels. She never saw it, but she could feel it next to her and she would laugh about how she and the ghost always wanted to watch different programs.”

