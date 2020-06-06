‘Ertugrul’ lead star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s video playing with son wins hearts

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s video playing with his four years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan has won the hearts on social media platforms.



In the cute video, doing rounds on the internet, Engin Altan enjoys quality time with little son who could be seen painting his face red with colours.

The video has taken the internet by storm and fans have showered love on the father-son duo.

Engin Altan essays the lead role in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.



The actor has won the hearts of millions of fans in Pakistan as well after the drama series aired on state-run television.

Engin Altan, 40, got married with Neslişah Alkoçlar in 2014 and the couple have a son Emir Aras Düzyatan born in 2016.

