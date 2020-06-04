Prince William thought Kate Middleton 'looked like a banana' in her popular yellow dress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton opted for a yellow dress when she and her husband Prince William sent support to firefighters, paramedics, and police though a video message on "Thank A First Responder Day".
According to British media outlets, it was the same dress she wore to their visit to Australia in 2014 and Wimbledon women's semi-finals in 2016.
A report said that Prince William had teased his wife about her yellow dress when she wore it to Wimbledon.
"William said I look like a banana!" Kate was quoted as having told a lady in the crowd.