Prince William thought Kate Middleton 'looked like a banana' in her popular yellow dress

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton opted for a yellow dress when she and her husband Prince William sent support to firefighters, paramedics, and police though a video message on "Thank A First Responder Day".

According to British media outlets, it was the same dress she wore to their visit to Australia in 2014 and Wimbledon women's semi-finals in 2016.

A report said that Prince William had teased his wife about her yellow dress when she wore it to Wimbledon.

"William said I look like a banana!" Kate was quoted as having told a lady in the crowd.