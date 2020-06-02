Post Malone distances himself from social media to maintain mental health

Post Malone plans a total social media block in an attempt to maintain mental health. Photo: Loudwire

American singer Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, reportedly decided to pursue a social media detox in order to “distance” himself from the ongoing issues surrounding the world.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the singer wanted to “distance” himself and for that, he gave over “more control” of his Twitter and Instagram account to representatives.

However, shortly thereafter he posted to Instagram himself apologizing for not speaking out about George Floyd’s death.

The singer claimed, "A platform is a terrible thing to waste, especially in times of heartache in our country and the entire world, and especially when someone has the ability to speak out.”

"Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages."

"That being said, I see frustrations over the blatant miss-use of my social media. Especially, when I have a voice to speak loudly, and so far have not."

He went on to say, “I would like to apologise for that. I watched the video, and when I saw it, my heart sank into my stomach. I am so appalled and so heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening."