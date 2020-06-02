Sajal Ali reveals she has always been scared of dogs

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has revealed that she had always been scared of dogs and still she is just a little bit.



This she disclosed while sharing a photo with the pet dog. She wrote, “I’ve always been scared of dogs, and still am just a little bit.”

The Alif actress further said, “But I realized that once you understand them and give them a chance to be your friend, they are the sweetest.”

“Also please remember, especially during times like these, we should be kind to each other. #stayhomestaysafe #pleasebekind.”

Sajal Ali is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir and family amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has been treating her fans with adorable photos from the quarantine.

