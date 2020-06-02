Sajal Ali reveals she has always been scared of dogs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has revealed that she had always been scared of dogs and still she is just a little bit.
This she disclosed while sharing a photo with the pet dog. She wrote, “I’ve always been scared of dogs, and still am just a little bit.”
The Alif actress further said, “But I realized that once you understand them and give them a chance to be your friend, they are the sweetest.”
“Also please remember, especially during times like these, we should be kind to each other. #stayhomestaysafe #pleasebekind.”
Sajal Ali is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir and family amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has been treating her fans with adorable photos from the quarantine.