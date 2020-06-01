MLK's daughter stresses on 'nonviolent means' to instigate 'constructive change'

Quoting her late father MLK, Bernice King said: 'Riots are the language of the unheard'

While protests take a violent turn in the United States, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter is stressing on the importance of 'nonviolent means.'

Dr. Bernice King condemned the acts of violence that took place over the weekend as country-wide protests erupted over acts of racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who lost his life after a police officer pinned him to the ground.

During a city briefing on the Atlanta City protests in Georgia, Dr. King said: "As I stand here in this moment and look at my journey, I have to make an appeal to my brothers and sisters, because I realized that the only way to get constructive change is through nonviolent means.”

Quoting her late father, she went on to say: “Riots are the language of the unheard.”

She further explained that staying nonviolent was a proven method of bringing about change. "It did not fail my father... it did not fail them. Because when you really understand it and really practice it, it brings about the results."

"We want change and we want it now. But change never comes through violence. It is not a solution. Violence, in fact, creates more problems."

Turning to Twitter, she sent out the same message for protesters, saying: "Nonviolence is not weak or passive. Nonviolence is active and aggressive."

"It is strategic, with an ultimate goal. It seeks true peace, which = justice. Even if you disagree with it as a method for social change, I still hear you and love you. You are an answer and a solution."

In another interview with MSNBC, Dr. King weighed in on the protests happening all across America, saying: "The objectives of those truly protesting are directly connected to issues my father was addressing in the '50s and '60s. The issue is there is still two Americas: the America for black people and the America for white people."