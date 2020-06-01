Hundreds of vehicles on Dubai roads as lockdown eased, offices reopen

Twitter/Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes)/via The News

DUBAI: Hundreds of people returned to work on Sunday as offices reopened after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government eased the coronavirus lockdown, leading to heavy traffic and even one accident.

While many were excited to go back to work, the slow-moving traffic turned moods sour on Sunday morning. The ease in lockdown has allowed workplaces to have 50% of their staff on site, as opposed to 30% earlier.

An accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, according to Khaleej Times, reportedly "caused a tailback going towards Jumeirah".

Citing Google Maps data, the publication reported that there was heavy traffic congestion on "key highways like E311 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from Sharjah Industrial area towards Muhaisnah in Dubai".

"Slow moving traffic was also reported on the E11 route — from Sharjah to Dubai — particularly in Al Nahda, leading up to Hor Al Anz East," it said.

There was heavy traffic in Green Community Village, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, and Dubai Silicon Oasis Ghantoot as well.

