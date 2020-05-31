David Guetta dedicates EDM tracks in George Floyd’s name at ‘United at Home’ concert. Photo: Insider

David Guetta’s most recent United at Home was one of the top most streamed concerts in recent months. The concert aimed to raise funds for coronavirus patients and all those affected by the virus.

The DJ performed a plethora of songs from a number of artists, including Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, Eminem. All of the tracks in question were played in tribute to the most recent passing of George Floyd who lost his life to police brutality.

The DJ won applause from a number of netizens for his kindhearted and loving gesture, many hailed him greatly on social media after the concert aired. One noted, "David Guetta once again proved he’s one of the best DJs in the world!!." While another was left floored by the DJ, "Damn! @davidguetta LIVE from NYC is so fucking LIT. Thank you so much for the blast today. Love you man!!!."

Many even thanked the DJ for his attempt at unifying the world through music, claiming, "Thank you @davidguettafor another amazing #StayAtHome party!!! It brings #unity through music... we need this right now!!!"