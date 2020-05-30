Iqra Aziz says because of husband Yasir Hussain she believes in love

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, while sharing loved-up photos with husband Yasir Hussain, has said that she was so proud to be wife of Yasir.



The Suno Chanda actress turned to Instagram and shared PDA-filled photos from their latest photo shoot.

Iqra captioned one of the endearing posts as “Because of you i believe in love, Because of you i’m not scared anymore.”

Sharing another loved-up photo, the actress wrote, “So proud to be your wife.”



Earlier, while celebrating their first eid together after marriage, Yasir and Iqra shared endearing posts on photo-video sharing platform.



Iqra and Yasir Hussain, the much-adored celebrity couple, got married in December last year.