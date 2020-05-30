close
Sat May 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 30, 2020
Iqra Aziz says because of husband Yasir Hussain she believes in love

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, while sharing loved-up photos with husband Yasir Hussain, has said that she was so proud to be wife of Yasir.

The Suno Chanda actress turned to Instagram and shared PDA-filled photos from their latest photo shoot.

Iqra captioned one of the endearing posts as “Because of you i believe in love, Because of you i’m not scared anymore.”

Sharing another loved-up photo, the actress wrote, “So proud to be your wife.”

View this post on Instagram

So proud to be your wife babzu

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN (@iiqraaziz) on

Earlier, while celebrating their first eid together after marriage, Yasir and Iqra shared endearing posts on photo-video sharing platform.

Iqra and Yasir Hussain, the much-adored celebrity couple, got married in December last year.

