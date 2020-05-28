close
Thu May 28, 2020
World

Web Desk
May 28, 2020

Martin Scorsese's next film to feature Leonardo DiCaprio, Rober Di Niro

World

Web Desk
Thu, May 28, 2020

Hollywood veteran director Martin Scorsese's next film will feature  Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Di Niro.

According to Reuters, Apple Inc has secured a deal for the film titled, “Killers of the Flower Moon,”.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is an adaptation of the non-fiction book of the same name, by David Grann. The book is based on an FBI investigation into the killings of Native American Osages during the 1920s.

Scorsese’s last film, "The Irishman", was released on Netflix last year.

"Killers of the Flower Moon"  is the second major film that Apple has acquired after “Greyhound” starring Tom Hanks, last year.

Wall Street Journal reported that Apple beat rivals such as Netflix Inc who were also interested to produce the film.

