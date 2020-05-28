Hollywood actor comes to defence of Jimmy Fallon over SNL video

Actor Jamie Foxx has defended Jimmy Fallon who has been criticised for wearing blackface during SNL appearance 20 years ago after a video of his performance resurfaced.

The Django Unchained actor defended Fallon in his comments on the latter's Instagram post where he said he was sorry for his SNL impression of Chris Rock.



"Bro You ain't got to apologize for s**t," Jamie wrote while praising Jimmy Fallon and calling him a great comedian.

The Tonight Show host is facing criticism after his SNL performance from 20 years ago resurfaced on the internet.

Jimmy said, "I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."