Malala says 'keeping Oxford traditions alive at home'

Pakistani Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who is working hard for her bachelor’s degree examinations, said she has done first of her Oxford examinations.

Yousafzai attended Edgbaston High School in England from 2013 to 2017. She is currently studying for a bachelor's degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.

The 22-year-old education advocate shared her picture on Instagram in her uniform of the Oxford's constituent college. She captioned her post, ‘Keeping traditions alive at home. First exam’s done. seven more to go.’

In an earlier Instagram post, she said, “To all the graduates of 2020 — like all of you, I’m also missing my graduation ceremony this year — and we are not alone.”



“Across the world, COVID-19 has forced one billion students out of school but for most of us, this is temporary and we will continue our education and follow our dreams,” she went on to say.

In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation. Since then, she has become an internationally recognised symbol of resistance to the Taliban's efforts of denying women education and other rights.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.