Sun May 24, 2020
World

Web Desk
May 25, 2020

Boxer Aamir Khan celebrates sixth birthday of daughter Lamaisah

World

Web Desk
Mon, May 25, 2020
Boxer Aamir Khan celebrates sixth birthday of daughter Lamaisah

British Pakistani boxer Aamir Khan celebrated sixth birthday of his eldest daughter Lamaisah Khan and shared adorable photo from the birthday party.

The former world champion turned to Instagram and shared a cute picture with daughter Lamaisah Khan and wrote, “Happy 6th birthday to my babygirl getting so big. Time flies!”

Fans and friends also showed love on the endearing post.

Later, Aamir turned to the photo-video sharing platform and shared family photo and extended Eid greetings to the fans and friends.

He wrote, “Eid Mubarak good to see we all celebrating on the same day.”


