Kristen Bell slams those questioning her choices of parenting

Kristen Bell comes out in support of daughter’s desire to wear diapers. Photo: Insider

Kristen Bell is one of the most vocal stars in all of Hollywood and recently she began a new series called Momsplaining with Kristen Bell where she speaks at length about her daughter Delta and why she is “still in diapers.”

According to a report by Daily Mail, after comments regarding the same began flooding her comment section, she took to Twitter to set the record straight. "My daughter doesn't wear diapers during the day, just at night cuz her tiny bladder isn't up for the 10 hr challenge yet,” the young mother began by stating.

She also noted how people were looking for "sensation" over the revelation. "It's ok, I promise. The article was looking for sensation, and everyone fell for it as they so often do. They left out that she's only in diapers at night, which is pretty normal for a 5 yr old who's tiny bladder can't take the 10 hr challenge yet.”

Before signing off she made sure to add, "I also don't think it's humiliating if your kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She's confident & goofy & doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologise for."



During an episode for her series in particular, she admitted, " Every kid is so different, my oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and (she) never wore another diaper beyond that. We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband (Dax Shepard) and I, like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet'," she added."Currently, my youngest is five-and-a-half, still in diapers."

