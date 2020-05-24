Hailey Bieber looks back at the time she used to sneak out with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber reminisces upon when she used to sneak out on dates with Justin Bieber. Photo: Instagram

Hailey Bieber recently left fans gushing over a past revelation she recently admitted to. The model shared a glimpse into her dating months with Justin Bieber, admitting that she used to sneak out of her house only to go on dates with him.

Hailey spilled the beans during a Facebook live session held at the couple’s house. The memory popped up after Hailey and Justin told fans they could ask them anything.

She also touched upon their first kiss, "The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together,” she shared.

She also went on to add, "[Justin] asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like, 'Absolutely not, you're not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that's not happening.'"

Her older sister also became one of her biggest helpers and covered for her at home. "My older sister covered for me and was like, 'Oh yeah, she's gonna sleep over at my apartment and it's all good.' She covered for me and we went to dinner and didn't get caught.”