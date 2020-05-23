Hana Kimura: Fans mourn death of Netflix star and professional wrestler

Fans of the professional wrestler and Netflix's Terrace House star Hana Kimura are mourning her death who reportedly died after facing cyber-bullying. She was 22.

The news of her death was announced in a statement released by her wrestling company.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends We appreciate your support during this difficult time," the statement read.

The cause of her death was not immediately known but her social media posts suggested she had been cyber-bullied.

She posted a string of troubling social media posts before her death. One Instagram post read: "Goodbye" featuring a picture of herself along with her cat.

Variety reported a number of worrying Tweets indicated that Hana may have suffered at the hand of online trolls.