Meghan Markle, being a 'B-list star', was not prepared to handle fame, says expert

While many may have speculated that Meghan Markle would be able to deal with the media attention well owing to her celebrity status, those conjectures turned out to be wrong.

An expert has now claimed that the reason the Suits star is finding it hard to deal with the media scrutiny after her marriage with Prince Harry, is because of her title as a ‘B-list actor.’

According to royal commentator Katie Nicholl, the Duchess of Sussex was ill-prepared for the chaos that was to engulf her life following her marriage into the royal family.

“As an actress, she was used to being photographed but she's said herself there was this suggestion that she would be able to handle the press attention and find her way in the spotlight because of her previous experience,” she told 9Honey.

"Whereas actually, I think what she encountered was almost impossible to prepare for and certainly her experience as a B-list actress wasn't going to stand her in [good] stead for suddenly becoming the most famous woman in the world.

"It became very apparent from that documentary in Africa, that perhaps while she made it look easy, it obviously wasn't easy,” she added.

Meanwhile Harry and Meghan earlier this week celebrated their second wedding anniversary at their new residence in Los Angeles.