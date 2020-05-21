Kourtney Kardashian unapologetically embraces her body after weight gain. Photo: Daily Mail

Kourtney Kardashian is not one to take body shaming netizens lightly and recently admitted that she does not allow anyone to talk down to her over her body shape or life choices.



In a recent YouTube video the reality TV star admitted that once a fan had asked her if she had gotten pregnant back when she gained a bit of excess weight. "I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape.”

"And I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it. So that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy,” Kourtney also added.

She also revealed how she gives it back to those trolls, who try to put her down for her life choices, "Try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it's easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.”