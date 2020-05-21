Ariana Grande sends love to fans ahead of Manchester Bombing anniversary

Vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande went through tremendous loss and trauma from bombings that took place three years ago during her concert.

Ahead of the third anniversary of the Manchester Arena Bombing, the 27-year-old singer sent out a special message for those suffering from the loss they had to endure since the tragic evening.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Not a day goes by that this doesn’t affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you always,” she added.

On May 22, 2017, Ariana’s Dangerous Woman Tour was brought to a halt after a 22-year-old individual carried out a suicide attack outside the Manchester Arena, killing 22 and leaving 139 injured.