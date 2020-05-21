Julia Roberts, other stars team with Dr Fauci for #PassTheMic campaign

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Julia Roberts and other big names in Hollywood are partnering with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts for a campaign to highlight what they say is a need for a more unified global response to the pandemic.
Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley, Rainn Wilson and Penelope Cruz joined other celebs and health experts for a call to action video for #PassTheMic.
The #PassTheMic campaign is part of the 'ONE World Campaign' and calls "for a global response to Covid-19 that protects the most vulnerable, supports people worst hit economically, strengthens health systems and creates a more just and equal world.
Fauci is a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.