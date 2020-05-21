Julia Roberts, other stars team with Dr Fauci for #PassTheMic campaign

Julia Roberts and other big names in Hollywood are partnering with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts for a campaign to highlight what they say is a need for a more unified global response to the pandemic.

Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley, Rainn Wilson and Penelope Cruz joined other celebs and health experts for a call to action video for #PassTheMic.



The #PassTheMic campaign is part of the 'ONE World Campaign' and calls "for a global response to Covid-19 that protects the most vulnerable, supports people worst hit economically, strengthens health systems and creates a more just and equal world.

Fauci is a key member of the White House's coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

