Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's friend says they've grown deeper in love despite obstacles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have had a terrible start to their year, with the saddening royal exit, and changing continents while going through unchartered waters, but this has only led their love to grow deeper and deeper.

As revealed by royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, the Sussexes are "still very much in love."

"So much has happened for Meghan and Harry, but I'm told by a source very close to them that all of the experiences, the challenges, the obstacles of 2019 and 2020, have really made them even closer," Nicholl revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

A royal insider also shared that Meghan and Harry are taking time to slow down and "reflect" after their turbulent year.

"One of the things I was told by a friend of the couple's is that they actually are enjoying the slightly slower pace," she said.

"They are busy and they are doing quite a lot behind the scenes, but you know, this is a couple that tends to operate 100 miles per hour. I think they're enjoying the lockdown and the fact that they've been able to take a bit of a breather.



"They've always been a great team and a partnership and you've seen that when you're with them," Nicholl added.

"I think looking back on what's clearly been a challenging and a testing year, the one thing that just hasn't faltered is their commitment to each other and their love for one another. They've done this together as a couple and I think it's important to remember that," she concluded.