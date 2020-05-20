Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal breathtaking moment from royal wedding they'll cherish forever

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal nuptials tied the world together in a trance on May 19, 2020 and with two years down from the magical event, the Sussexes have come forth revealing their one favourite moment from the glitzy wedding ceremony.

It all happened when a breathtakingly gorgeous Meghan walked down the aisle, to a special piece of music chosen by the groom himself, in her beautiful wedding trousseau.

“[It] was actually Harry’s choice entirely and I think a really beautiful piece,” Meghan revealed in a personal recording for a special exhibition at Windsor Castle in the fall of 2018. “I can retrace that entire walk down the aisle listening to it. It really is so special for us and I think it’s one of those things we’ll treasure forever.”



The special song was George Frideric Handel’s Eternal Source of Light Divine and it was performed on the day by Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas.

“I was looking for something completely different,” Harry shared in the same series of recordings. “I ended up stumbling across this piece of music, something that epitomizes the whole day, the whole feeling that I have for her, and this incredibly impactful music with no organ whatsoever, with a soloist who actually did the most incredible job.”

“Wherever we are, whatever we’re doing, we can close our eyes, listen to that music and take ourselves straight back to that moment, it’s a beautiful thing for both of us,” added Harry.