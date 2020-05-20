Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal life in pictures

Meghan Markle officially became a royal when she married Prince Harry in an instantly iconic and gorgeous ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

It has been two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their journey as a married couple. They stepped back as 'senior members' of the royal family in January, choosing to relinquish their HRH titles and become financially independent.

Harry and Meghan's tenure as Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to hold a number of knockout fashion moments that are worth revisiting.

The duo status as a fashion icons began the day they announced their engagement in 2017. Prince Harry wore a classic blue suit, a signature look of his, while Markle looked chic in a white coat by Line the Label .

On their wedding day in May 2018, the couple then wore two different looks that took global spectators’s breathe away. For the ceremony, Markle wore a custom Givenchy bridal gown with a 16-and-a-half-foot veil, while Harry chose to wear his Blues and Royals uniform.

Another milestone moment for the couple was in May 2019, when they posed with their newborn son, Archie, and introduced him to the world. Markle wore a white trench dress by Grace Wales Bonner, while Prince Harry looked dapper in a classic gray suit.



