Hareem Shah wants to play a role similar to Halime Sultan from ‘Ertugrul’

Hareem Shah wants to play role like Halime Sultan of ‘Ertugrul’

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah has expressed her desire to play a role like Halime Sultan, from historical Turkish drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi being aired on state-run television (PTV) dubbed in Urdu.



During an interview with a web show, Hareem Shah said, “If I am offered to play the role like Halime Sultan, I will definitely accept it.”

She went on to say, “The role of Halime Sultan is very difficult, but I will do so as it will increase the knowledge of our history.”

Hareem continued, “when you receive a good offer, everyone tries to do justice with his role and I will also try so.”

She also praised Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan, saying that the actress portrayed her character beautifully.