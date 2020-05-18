Megan Fox's husband Brian Austin Green's latest Insta post suggests they're no longer together

A couple of days after Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together, the husband of "Transformers" actress has posted a cryptic message that suggests they are no longer together.

Brian Austin Green, while taking to Instagram, shared a photo of butterflies with a caption that read: "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it."

His Instagram post came amid reports that the couple was not quarantining together during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Daily Mail, Megan Fox and Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly were spotted grabbing coffee and meal.



